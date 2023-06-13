HORNBROOK – Sunday afternoon, Bill Wall got into a car and rode to a friend’s place with his daughter, Paulette Dickerson. They were going to his birthday party.
“He said there probably won’t be anybody there,” she remembered later. “If there is, it will be just a few.”
Then they arrived and saw cars on the lawn. And more cars. And more cars. “He couldn’t believe it!” she said. They parked and walked into a big, red barn. And there they discovered 100 or more friends, a military color guard and politicians. Balloons. Strings of lights, cards, pictures. And food, food, food.
No wonder. It was a special celebration – his 100th birthday. And along with that, his friends were honoring the World War II veteran’s 26 years of military service, his kindness and, in their opinion, an all-around great guy. The event included remarks, honorary citations and a very special gift – eight service medals.
His good friend Ray Beyers of Hornbrook owns the barn and organized the party. “He calls me his adopted son,” Ray said, standing among the balloons, cupcakes and round hay bales stacked around several walls. For him, the reason for it all was obvious.
“Well, you know, a man that’s been through World War II, Korean and Vietnam (wars), and never really asked for anything and never talked … just moved on in life and did his duty” – well, that man deserved it. “And he’s 100 years old!” Still walks and dances “like a champ!” Ray declared.
“That’s why he deserves this. He deserves this.”
Wearing a blue T-shirt declaring, “It took me 100 years to look this good,” the Hornbrook resident walked himself – quite easily, thank you — through the door and was greeted by guests singing “Happy Birthday” and nine members of the Valley Color Guard saluting. Bill returned the salute.
Ray, who owns Ulster Fitness Center, also reported Bill, whose birthday actually was June 5, works out there an hour three times a week. He does a little of everything – squats, leg presses, curls, dumbbell presses and more.
“He does everything that a normal person does,” maybe just with lighter weights. “But he does pretty good for his age.”
For the program and meal, the honored guest wore a purple “Happy Birthday” hat and sat at a small table in front. On either side sat two other World War II veterans, friends he met during his recent Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.: George Harrington of Vestal and Harold Gary of Montrose. (Articles on Bill’s Honor Flight veterans’ trip and military service ran in the May 13 Weekend Review.) Bill himself served in the Army Air Force during World War II as a member of a B-17 crew flying bombing missions over Europe. Later, in the Air Force, he served in the Korean War and during Vietnam and peacetime, doing things such as intelligence and budget work.
During the tributes, Mike Marabell from Rep. Dan Meuser’s office presented Bill a flag flown over the U.S Capitol. He also noted he’d heard rumors that he had no medals from his service.
“Well, you do have … medals,” he announced. He then presented eight medals: The Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign, World War II Victory Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. He also will receive more at a later date.
Bill later explained his previous medals had been lost in a fire.
“I was glad to get them back,” he said. “And I just thought I’d never have them again … I’m grateful to get them, though.”
After noting she, like Bill, had been born and raised in Sayre, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity presented the 100-year-old a “channel coin” and proclamation from her office. Channel coins date back to ancient Rome and were used to prove a person belonged to the military. They now symbolize goals and ideals and are given as a sign of respect. She explained one side of the coin bears the motto of the Military Police, in which she served — “Assist. Protect. Defend.” The other shows the Pennsylvania state seal and motto --“Virtue. Liberty. Independence.”
“Bill, I’m so honored to celebrate this milestone with you!” the treasurer stated and then read and presented the proclamation, which told of his service.
After she spoke, the color guard gathered at Bill’s table, and members filed past to shake his hand.
“This is an amazing day for an amazing guy!” state Rep. Tina Pickett declared.
“You know what, Bill?” she went on. “This is a … barn full of people who dearly love you!” She also quipped that she thought some wondered what he eats for breakfast and that he’s put more into 100 years than most people. She then read a state House proclamation, which concluded by offering “best wishes for every future happiness.”
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller called Bill “a special kind of guy” and read a poem about military service. “You didn’t say ‘no’ when it came time to go,” it began and noted God’s plan and care. “Thank you all, our veterans,” it ended.
“We do definitely appreciate your service,” he said.
Bill’s pastor at the North Rome Wesleyan Church, Ed Torres, offered an opening prayer and grace before the meal and shared some comments Bill had written. The honoree had thanked supporters, especially Ray, calling him “the son I never had” – and also “the son I never had and didn’t want!”
The guests laughed.
Paulette and her husband, Gary, traveled from their home in Lakewood, Fla., to celebrate her father’s birthday and attend the party, surprising him at the gym. (Bill’s other daughter, Nikki Wall of Blue Diamond Village, Nev., could not attend due to health issues.)
According to Paulette, her father’s doctor asked him how he stays healthy, and he declared: “By staying away from people like you!”
She thinks it might be good genes. “And he’s tried to stay healthy,” reading about supplements and taking some.
Wearing a World War II veteran cap, George, who served in the Navy during World War II, noted he and Bill took part in a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the Honor Flight trip. It was “very touching,” he said. “It was sad for me when I looked at all the crosses.”
And why did he come to the party? “Our love for Bill!”
Harold met Bill when he visited Honor Flight travelers during a stop in Great Bend, Pa. He was impressed by his new friend’s physical fitness, calling him “rugged.” And serving during three wars – “pretty amazing.”
“He’s a strong Christian man,” fellow church-goer Dr. Donn Laudermilch remarked of Bill. “I respect him.” His wife, Tina, said their friend always looks out for others. “He’s just a really sweet soul.”
Diane Elliott, one of the party organizers, met Bill years ago at a senior citizens group. “He’s such a nice man … he’s thoughtful of others,” but he doesn’t believe he deserves praise. “And he totally does!” she insisted.
Madeline King of Wysox knows Bill from bus trips, card games and so on. “Took a lot of trips with them,” she said.
“Been a friend for years and years and years,” Tom House of Wysox, another pal, explained. Bill’s “somebody you could depend on any time for anything.” He’s “just a good guy.”
Even Ray’s brother-in-law, Don Woody, who lives in Michigan, knows about Bill and came to his party. “Bill’s a really nice person,” he said. “Bill helps people just in the community … it could be anything he thinks of.” A good word, money, whatever. “He’s just done a lot. … it’s why I like coming down here.”
Bill is a veteran. A helpful friend. A marvel of good health. But Paulette sees something else.
“One of the reasons my dad is my hero is because when my mother was dying, he took care of her 24/7.” For two years. Living in a care facility, she wanted to be in her own home. So, he brought her back. If she wanted scrambled eggs at 3 a.m., he made them.
“But in my heart, that’s why he’s a hero.”
And Bill didn’t think many people would come to his party.
You may send Bill Wall a birthday card at: Bill Wall, 1835 Hornbrook Rd., Towanda, Pa. 18848.
