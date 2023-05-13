HORNBROOK – A little paper hangs on Bill Wall’s refrigerator. It shows colored drawings of soldiers and a stars-and-stripes heart, most likely decorated by a young child. The paper holds four words:
“You are my hero!”
Bill is a World War II veteran, a soldier who dodged the bullets and fought and saw the sacrifice. He went on to wear his uniform more than 20 years, learned different skills and used them all to help his country. He traveled to distant lands. And all together, he served during three wars.
Hero? Yes, Bill is a hero.
Now in his senior years, the Hornbrook resident is still a strong soldier, you could say – healthy and active, he lives in his own home near the Susquehanna River, exercises and attends church. He’s modest. But if you spend some time with him, he’ll gladly chat about his life, his family, the stories, and that service.
He entered the world as Lliburn Armand Wall in June of 1923.
“I was born in the home in Milltown,” part of Sayre, he says. “At that time, it was the worst part of town.”
His parents, Leslie and Martha Clark Wall, had a blended family of six: Frank, Don, Gottfried, Calvin, Harriett and Bill. Leslie was an engineer on the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
“We were always outside and we played games,” Bill remembers.
Maybe hide-and-seek, or throwing a ball over the roof. In the winter they went sleigh-riding, skied, skated and built snowmen.
“I wanted to go out for sports,” he says, but his dad was away a lot and his mom wanted Bill close by.
So instead, he sang in the chorus and performed in operettas. He liked music.
“Still do!”
His teachers at Sayre High School urged him to take college-prep classes – but his buddies took business. So, of course, Bill did too. He got a job at Woolworth’s, but when the store turned down his request for a raise, the plucky teen quit and went to the railroad. He later got a job in Corning. Bill graduated in 1941, and his adult life was under way.
But one day, months later, something happened. Thousands of miles away, planes began dropping bombs, another and another and another, and people died. Soon after, President Franklin Roosevelt made a speech:
“Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”
Suddenly, life changed for everyone.
America tumbled into World War II, fighting Japan in the Pacific and its allies, the Nazis, in Europe.
“At that time, patriotism was about as high as … could get,” Bill remembers. “And I just felt like I should do my part.”
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942.
He began hop-scotching around the country for training. Basics were in Atlantic City.
“That was the only year that they didn’t have Miss America!” he notes.
Then it was on to Chicago, where he learned radio maintenance and Morse Code. Am I EVER going to get to an air base? he wondered. Then it was Boca Raton, Fla., for radar school, and then aerial gunner training … in the mountains of Utah. It was, shall we say, an unpopular location — soldiers called it the something-or-other of America.
While Bill was there, Bob Hope came to entertain.
“But we couldn’t go down to see him!” he remembers.
And that irked him. One day his group was marching near the show.
“I decided I wanted to hear him” – and Bill sat himself right down on a rock to listen.
Gosh, Bill, you’ll get in trouble! they said.
“Court-martial me!” he declared.
And riding that wave of inspiration – others sat down too and listened.
“So, I was a troublemaker!” he claims.
The next day, he was digging ditches – it’s unclear if that was related to the Bob Hope incident. But Bill didn’t like that either. So, he sat down again and leaned back.
“You go down and tell the captain that I didn’t come out here to dig ditches!”
Soon, he was working with ammo instead.
Next came two more bases in Utah, then Tucson, Ariz., for overseas flight training. Finally, he went to Kansas City, where he and a crew climbed aboard a B-24 Liberator, or “Flying Coffin,” and took off for Wales.
(The Web site usaf.com explains the plane had this nickname because airmen could get in or out only in the back.)
Bill served as radioman and aerial gunner. They trained more, then were switched to a B-17, which they flew down to a base near Old Buckingham, England.
“And I’ll tell you, in the B-17, it was cramped!” he remembers.
Here, serving in the 453rd Bomb Group of the Eighth Air Force, he met a fellow Pennsylvanian: Jimmy Stewart. According to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Web site, the famed actor was drafted in 1941; trained in the U.S. for 2 ½ years, and was sent to England, where he served as an operations officer then chief of staff of the Second Combat Wing, Second Air Division, Eighth Air Force. He would fly 20 combat missions. Stewart eventually became a brigadier general in the Reserve.
Before missions, “he would give us our pep talk,” Bill says. “I was shocked because Jimmy had gray hair in his sideburns!”
But no wonder. This wasn’t a movie. It wasn’t a drill or training. Now, it was war.
Back aboard a Liberator, they would take off with their group and roar away on bombing missions over Germany or France. Bill’s job was to watch where bombs hit and, if they got the targets, to radio the higher-ups.
“It was the slowest-flying aircraft,” he says.
They carried the biggest loads and the biggest bombs. The plane had a ball turret – a small, round, glass-encased compartment on its belly for a gunner, which caused draft and slowed it down, the Web site says.
In spite of its nickname, “the B-24 was a workhorse of the U.S. Eighth Air Force in bombing campaigns against Germany, comprising one-third of its heavy bomber strength. Thousands of B-24s, disembarking from bases in England, dropped hundreds of thousands of tons of bombs and incendiaries on German military and industrial targets.”
They were shot at “all the time,” Bill says.
“They were good with the flak.”
And being inside a plane did not guarantee safety.
“I got hit by flak, but luckily it didn’t touch me. It just put a slit in my flying suit.”
Most planes that were shot down got hit by about their ninth mission, or toward the end of their service.
“And you were expendable,” he states.
“We were the first crew and the only crew when we left that finished with the same people,” he notes. “We were lucky.”
Bill and his crew expected to fly 25 missions – but halfway through, officials upped it to 30.
“You’re going to be the first crew to do five more for Eisenhower,” they were told. “So, we were not too happy with Eisenhower!” he says. “So, we had to do five more.” In the end they got credit for 32.
“We were there for D-Day,” he says, but were grounded for maintenance.
When you spend all that time together — fly so many missions together — you’re close. The fliers ate together, shared the same quarters.
“We lived together like a family,” Bill says.
And sometimes, they didn’t come back.
“I think I lost more friends during World War II … kind of gets to me.”
Sometimes he’d watch others take off and wait for them to return. An hour. Two hours. Maybe they’ll come limping in, he’d think.
“But they don’t. And that really gets to you. That’s the part that hurts me the worst. That’s the part that’s closest to me.”
Yes, he remembers the friends. He remembers their names.
Tears fill his eyes. And he shakes his head.
Bill returned to the States and trained for service in the Pacific, but he never was sent over. Instead, he taught classes and finally was discharged. The war ended. He came home, worked for Lehigh and Corning Glass, and started dating a pretty Sayre girl, Alice Wolcott.
One day they attended a wedding together. A friend started teasing them. When are you two getting married?
“Us? No, not us!” Bill insisted. “And I had our wedding rings in my pocket!”
They married on a June day in 1946, he in a suit, and Alice in a long, white gown. They would share 66 years before she passed away.
In the meantime, a friend told Bill he should join the Reserve. It would be just some weekends, and a couple weeks away every year. It would be fun! And “they haven’t called me back,” he said. “So, I says, ‘OK, I’ll go with you’,” Bill remembers. He joined the Air Force Reserve. What could happen?
Well. … Just two months later, he was called up. And then, he went into active duty — his career for the next two decades. (Bill was now in the U.S. Air Force, formed in 1947. During World War II, he’d been in the Army Air Force.)
They assigned him to Westover, Mass., for flight operations. Twice, he was called to go to the new war zone – a place called “Korea” — but officials held him back to do record-keeping for flights taking other troops over. Finally, though, his luck ran out. He was shipped to West Germany and then to Korea.
“As far as I was concerned, the war was over,” he says. They sent him to the southern part of the country as part of Operation Red Horse “to dig up dirt and rocks out of the river” and fill in rice paddies.
Bill came home and found himself at Military Aircraft Command, near St. Louis. One day, the colonel asked a question: “How about working budgets?”
“Well, I’ve never done budgets,” Bill admitted. “I have a hard time doing my own!”
But he ended up in budgets.
Bill would eventually help with finances for Air Force planes around the world — medical aircraft, even Air Force One and Two — dealing with budgets in the tens and hundreds of millions. Apparently, those Sayre High School business courses served him well.
Later, he was sent back to Germany, taking Alice and their daughters, Paulette and Nikki. He would serve there up through the Vietnam era, even getting into intelligence. And here … we say no more. Because he couldn’t tell even his family about that.
After 26 years of service, Bill was discharged as a master sergeant. He returned to the U.S. in 1974 and settled back in Bradford County the next year. He took the civil service exam, nailed the top score in the state, and worked for 18 years at the Towanda employment and unemployment agency. He left to care for Alice when she had cancer.
Today, Bill has the distinction of being one of a shrinking number of living World War II veterans. Is he proud of his service? Maybe “proud” isn’t the word.
“I felt like I kept somebody else from having to do it,” he says simply.
He remembers his friends. He remembers because they flew with him, and they served with him. And some never came back. Bill remembers …
Because that’s what heroes do.
