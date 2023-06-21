TROY — It was a great weekend to get outside, exercise, and socialize and build community. In Troy, that meant horse riding.

The Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA) held its gaming and performance shows on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and fun time was had. The event was held at the horse arena at Alparon Park in Troy Township. There, dozens of horse owners and riders parked their trailers, set up their hay bags and lawn chairs, and enjoyed each other’s company while testing their skills and their horses’ abilities. They were greeted by fresh boards surrounding the arena, a well-grated arena floor, and dry weather. Both events would start in the early morning and run all day long.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.