TROY — It was a great weekend to get outside, exercise, and socialize and build community. In Troy, that meant horse riding.
The Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA) held its gaming and performance shows on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and fun time was had. The event was held at the horse arena at Alparon Park in Troy Township. There, dozens of horse owners and riders parked their trailers, set up their hay bags and lawn chairs, and enjoyed each other’s company while testing their skills and their horses’ abilities. They were greeted by fresh boards surrounding the arena, a well-grated arena floor, and dry weather. Both events would start in the early morning and run all day long.
Saturday was the gaming day, full of events one might see at rodeos. Riders young and old gathered to compete in such events as barrel racing, keyhole, and pole bending.
The event also drew some first-time riders, with close to a dozen youngsters catching rides on miniature ponies in the leadline classes. Saturday’s crowd was big and boisterous, according to one TAHA member, Justin Mattocks.
“We had fantastic turnout on the gaming day,” Mattocks proclaimed.
Sunday’s crowd was smaller, quieter but no less dedicated to the sport. The performance show is different from the gaming, in that instead of timed events with obstacles, riders were focused on impressing with technical skill.
The performance event held such classes as halter leading, showmanship, and reinsmanship. Cart driving was also a staple at the shows.
Mattocks, who considers himself TAHA’s “performance show consultant” was one of the lead organizers of the event. He said that, while the performance show numbers had dipped in recent years, it was still a good showing. He was especially excited to have Sunday’s guest judge, John Steeves.
“John is a world-renowned judge, we’re very lucky to have him here teaching riders and sharing his expertise,” Mattocks explained.
During the show, Steeves would occasionally take the microphone in the center of the ring and explain technique and what judges look for in competition to the riders. Several of those attending will travel to shows throughout the year, competing and growing their skills.
“We travel up and down the coast going to shows,” said Allen Weddington Jr.
Weddington had brought several of his Clydesdales from his farm Old Glory Clydesdales in Gillet. His son, Allen, led their horse Sailor around the ring in the youth showmanship event.
The event is one of the biggest held by TAHA each year, though the Trail Challenge is still upcoming this summer. It was catered by the Rainbow Riders, with proceeds going to their organization.
