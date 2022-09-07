ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — An upcoming event will test people’s horseshoe throwing skills while contributing to a youth hunting program.
The 7th Annual Brian Vincent Horseshoe Tournament will be held at the Asylum VFW Post 6072 located at 575 VFW Road on Sept. 17. The benefit memorializes the late Wysox resident Brian Vincent who passed away at age 47 on Sept. 14, 2015, according to his obituary. Vincent was an avid outdoorsman and loved playing horseshoes with friends.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Youth Hunter Education Challenge, which is a program of the National Rifle Association of America. It offers simulated hunting for kids 18 and under to help them “improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills,” according to YHEC/NRA’s website. Kids can get hands-on training that includes “rifle, bow and muzzleloader shooting at life-sized targets, to wildlife identification, map and compass orienteering,” the website adds.
To participate in the horseshoe tournament, sign-ups start at noon with a cost of $10 and the tournament itself will begin at 1 p.m. The event will also consist of a 50/50 drawing that will be held throughout the day.
Chicken barbecue will be served and consist of chicken quarters costing $7 for each one. Meals costing $11 each will be ready by noon and will be first come, first serve. To pre-order, call 570-637-0739, 570-637-2259 or 570-265-6055.
