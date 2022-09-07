generic local

ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — An upcoming event will test people’s horseshoe throwing skills while contributing to a youth hunting program.

The 7th Annual Brian Vincent Horseshoe Tournament will be held at the Asylum VFW Post 6072 located at 575 VFW Road on Sept. 17. The benefit memorializes the late Wysox resident Brian Vincent who passed away at age 47 on Sept. 14, 2015, according to his obituary. Vincent was an avid outdoorsman and loved playing horseshoes with friends.

