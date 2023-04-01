On Thursday, March 30, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an energy bill that aims to increase domestic energy production and reform the nation’s permit process.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise introduced H.R. 1, The Lower Energy Costs Act, which was passed by a vote of 225-204. U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) co-sponsored the bill and spoke in favor of it on the House Floor.