On Thursday, March 30, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an energy bill that aims to increase domestic energy production and reform the nation’s permit process.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise introduced H.R. 1, The Lower Energy Costs Act, which was passed by a vote of 225-204. U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) co-sponsored the bill and spoke in favor of it on the House Floor.
“Last year, House Republicans made a commitment to the American people to pass legislation that would lower energy costs for families and small businesses,” Meuser said. “H.R. 1, The Lower Energy Costs Act delivers on this promise by implementing policies that allow us to unleash the energy resources that exist within our own borders, like the abundant natural gas in the Marcellus shale, and reduce our dependence on foreign nations who do not produce energy as cleanly as we do in Pennsylvania.”
The bill contains a series of provisions that seek to unleash American energy and reform the permit process. The U.S. Department of the Interior would be required to resume lease sales on federal lands. Another provision aims to repeal all restrictions on the import and export of natural gas, including LNG. One requirement would be the publication of the 2023-28 offshore oil and gas lease sales plan/sets deadlines for future 5-year plans.
When it come to President Joe Biden’s policies, the bill would repeal a $6 billion natural gas tax and prohibit the president from banning hydraulic fracking. The bill also disapproves of Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.
A series of reforms to the permit process is also listed within the bill. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) permitting process would be reformed to streamline federal reviews and limit the scope of environmental review under NEPA. Deadlines would be set for completion of NEPA reviews at one year for environmental assessments and two years for environmental impact statements. There would also be a 120-day deadline on filing litigation on final agency actions concerning energy and mining projects.
“This legislation will not only create jobs and spur greater prosperity in Pennsylvania, but it will help ease the burden for struggling families and small businesses by driving down their energy bills,” Meuser said. “I urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass this bill and deliver for the American people.”
