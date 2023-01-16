How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania

Test ballots were fed into voting machines ahead of Election Day 2022 in Chester County.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Heather Khalifa
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

HARRISBURG — In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process.