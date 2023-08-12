How a recent court ruling could put the brakes on water and sewer privatization in Pennsylvania

Patrick Cicero, the state’s appointed consumer advocate (left), challenged a decision by the Public Utility Commission, led by Chair Gladys Brown (right).

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds the powerful to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania court recently found a state commission should not have approved the sale of a municipal sewer system to a private company because the deal would harm consumers, a ruling that has the potential to raise the bar for such acquisitions.

Tags