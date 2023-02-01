How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania

An unprecedented analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications reveals how anxiety disorders came to dominate Pennsylvania’s billion-dollar cannabis business.

 For Spotlight PA/Leise Hook
When Lehigh Valley doctor Charles Harris started approving patients for medical marijuana a few years ago, most of them were dealing with chronic pain. Using cannabis helped them tremendously, he said. Patients told him their pain wasn’t keeping them awake at night anymore — they could finally get a good night’s sleep or at least a few hours of rest in a row.

In 2016, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill legalizing medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. At the time there were 17 qualifying conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, and severe chronic pain.
In 2019, Pennsylvania health secretary Rachel Levine added anxiety disorders and Tourette syndrome to the list of qualifying conditions for Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients.
Medical marijuana should not be a “first line treatment” for anxiety, former Pennsylvania health secretary Rachel Levine said in 2019. But there are no health department regulations requiring marijuana to be used along with counseling or therapy.