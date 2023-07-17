How Local Government Works: How does municipal planning work in your community?

How Local Government Works illustration

 For Spotlight PA/Dan Nott
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

How Local Government Works is a series that focuses on issues and trends in Pennsylvania local governments and provides tools for readers to hold their local officials accountable.

STATE COLLEGE — Local government officials shape the daily lives of constituents with a mundane but critical power: making land use decisions.

