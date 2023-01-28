How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help with late mortgage payments, utility bills, and property taxes, as well as other housing costs.

Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic.