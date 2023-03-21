How some police, attorneys, and jails are trying to help Pa.’s ailing system for mentally ill people

Torrance State Hospital is one of only two hospitals in Pennsylvania that provide “competency restoration,” treatment for people who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

 For Spotlight PA and PINJ/Nate Smallwood
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

A decades-old Pennsylvania law is supposed to protect people with mental health issues from prosecution if they cannot understand the legal system and cannot aid in their own defense, but a recent investigation found that instead, that very system often traps them in jail.