A glorious big day was Thursday. September 9, 1869. One Hundred and Fifty years ago when Towanda celebrated the coming of the opening excursion train
On Thursday the 9th of September 1869, the Pennsylvania and New York Canal and Railroad Company (later merged with the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company) ran the “Opening Excursion train from Wilkes-Barre to Waverly. Only those who lived along the new railroad could realize how much it was desired and how much it meant to them. It meant quick and convenient communication with the outer world an advantage which the North Branch Canal and “Syke” Smith’s packet boat did not afford. While the advent of the railroad did not bring to our people the realization of all their fond dreams of opulence and privilege still it was a vast improvement over the canal boat and stagecoach.
It is quite unnecessary to say that the Excursion train had a most enthusiastic reception all along the line. This enthusiasm had its climax at Towanda where a “collation” was served on the public square where the Court House now stands. It was a most bountiful feast and was partaken of by a large number of invited guests from Towanda and along the road. The Court House square was enclosed by a high fence. The tables within were loaded with all the delicacies of the season and then some and water flowed like champagne and many took something in theirs.
The day was given over to unrestrained celebration of the occasion. The firemen—the ever-ready standbys—paraded, the band played, the crowd marched and cheered. Joy was unconfined. Lee’s surrender and the announcement of the Armistice caused greater jubilation and noise and Welcome Home Day brought greater crowds, but with these exceptions Towanda had never indulged in a more boisterous, heartfelt celebration than on September 9, 1969.
In the advent of the Opening Excursion Train the people saw the coming of greater growth and prosperity to Towanda and while all their extravagant anticipations had not been fully realized they had the satisfaction of knowing that the outside world was nearer to them, their conveniences and opportunities greater and life as a whole was more progressive and happier that it would be without the privileges and blessings which the railroads conferred.
Years ago, one of my elderly Fitzgerald Cousins gave me the Pennsylvania and New York Canal and Railroad Company “Opening Excursion” Invitation. Along with the invitation was the story of the beginning of the Lehigh written by John Fitzgerald at the request of the Lehigh Valley Railroad. John died in 1923 so this was written before that time.
Here is what John Wrote:
When the Lehigh Railroad Company bought the North Branch Canal it did not abandon the canal at first; and for that reason, the railroad company had to build a towpath on the east side of the canal from Coxton to Towanda and on the west side from Towanda to Athens.
I commenced with a gang building towpath October 1, 1867. William Morgan of Wysox was the engineer that laid out the work. Rodgers and Smith had a contract for building towpath along the mountain opposite Terrytown; and Edward and Stephen Homet had the contract opposite Frenchtown along that mountain.
When the new towpath was done the railroad, company commenced grading the old towpath for the railroad. There was not much grading to do except where the locks were. They had to fill in below each lock from one-half to three-quarters of a mile because there was a rise of from six to twelve feet at locks.
I had a gang on this grade until finished. The ties and rails were distributed from canal boats directly on the grade. Nearly all the ties were hemlock, and the rails were iron, 40 pounds per yard. These rails battered at the joints very soon had to be taken out and sent to Towanda, which was headquarters then. They would cut about a foot off the battered ends, and bore new holes in them, then send a carload of them back to each section. Then they laid them in a string and the good rails taken out were used patching up. Then they got steel rails, 58 pounds to the yard, which were very good.
The track was laid as far as the crossing at Wyalusing from Wilkes-Barre on July 4, 1869, for I remember blocking up the track from Sugar Run to Wyalusing crossing in order to get the train through from Wilkes-Barre with the body of Judge Mercur up to the crossing where it was met by teams from Towanda.
The first train through to Waverly was on September 9, 1869. I have my invitation card yet. We had engine 222, called “The Eagle.” The conductor was Thomas Desmond. We got to Waverly all right, got out and stood against the fire a few minutes, then back to Towanda had had a big dinner in front of the old courthouse. There were speeches by Asa Packer, Col. Piollet and others.
Speaking of Col. Piollet, he was superintendent of the old North Branch Canal when the railroad bought it, and the railroad company made him superintendent of the construction of the building of the towpath and railroad; and I went with him from the canal to the railroad.
There were some sharp curves, for the first track followed the old towpath. At the old Horse Race Dam where the railroad crossed the old inlet Lock, there was a 14-degree curve, and at Guard Lock, 3 miles below, 14 degrees. On this piece of track the river used to come up on the track, so in 1870 we raised it about 3 feet on an average, with stone quarried out of the mountain. Then when it was done, I laid track from Coxton up to Pleasant Valley coal mines, 5 miles from Coxton, for the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company. Then I went to prospect hill, near Wilkes-Barre, and commenced to build the reservoir for the Lehigh Valley Railroad shops. We finished the reservoir in the summer of 1871, then began straightening a piece of track from Horse Race Dam down to where the west end of (Vosburg) tunnel is now.
The Lehigh Valley Railroad which at that time was called the Pennsylvania and New York Canal and Railroad Company, had to transfer all coal at Waverly. It had a trestle there and dumped the coal into Erie cars, because the Erie had 6-foot gauge and the Lehigh 4 foot 8 ½ inches. They did this quite a while. Then they laid a third rail from Waverly to Buffalo and used that until they got their own track around by Geneva. I was foreman on the work train that took up this trestle with a steam shovel and hauled the dirt down to Athens (Sayre) and graded for the railroad yards there. The train crew was George Rounds, conductor, and Joseph Messersmith engineer.
They commenced grading double track at L&B Junction and got to Falls in 1876. They began laying double track at Wysox Depot and laid to Towanda in 1882. They had the end of double track at Wysox for a while, then Standing Stone, then at Rummerfield. In 1882 and 1883 they had a steam shovel at Sugar Run and loaded about 100 cars of gravel a day until they ballasted a lot of track especially between Wyalusing and Laceyville.
I had a gang unloading gravel and tamping along Browntown Mountain in 1883. Assisting at this work were Pat Dunfee of Towanda and Mike Stack of Wyalusing. Hiram Rutty of North Towanda, engineer hauled the gravel out of the pit on the siding, and Nate Marsh, conductor distributed the gravel. In 1884 J. M. Rahm, supervisor sent me to Vosburg to take charge of that section. Work had just begun on the tunnel. As fast as the tunnel company dug in, I would go in and lay track up to the bench until the tunnel was completed. The railroad company filled the bottom up to grade with broken stones, then laid the ties on. The ties were selected with great care, all were white oak, laid with butts alternating. Pat Boise of Tunkhannock and Lime Decker of Meshoppen helped to lay the surface and line this track. The lining was difficult because the center stakes were 200 feet apart and work had to be done by torchlight.
The second track was laid most of the way in the bottom of the old canal, except at Tunkhannock where they had a “Y” around the depot. Then at Wyalusing they left the canal and built a trestle from the crossing across Wills Flats over to where they struck the canal again just west of Mike Stack’s. At Wysox they left the canal from Wysox Creek to Towanda. The depot at Rummerfield stood exactly in the middle of the old canal.
Henry Farley is the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Captions: Invitation to the Opening Excursion 1869
Caption: The wedding photo of John and Nancy Donahue Fitzgerald, September 16, 1873
Caption: The Coal Trestle that was used in the Valley to load coal from the Lehigh cars to the Erie cars
Caption:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.