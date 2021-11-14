TOWANDA BOROUGH — A state official came to Towanda on Saturday to inform a local organization on the best ways to avoid scams, fraud and theft during the holiday season.
At the Christ Episcopal Church, a presentation on holiday scams was given by the Pennsylvania Office of Public Engagement to the Lt. Asa Stevens Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Program Manager Michelle Nutter told DAR members that although scams happen throughout the year, there is an uptick during the holidays due to an increase in shopping and people connecting more.
“This is a reminder that we can still be kind during the holidays, but we should still keep our guard up and take steps towards protecting ourselves,” she said.
Various scams that people should keep their eyes open for include fake order confirmations, sham shipping notices or fake gift card offers that typically come in the form of emails or text messages.
The emails try to trick people into clicking for more details by saying there is a problem with an order and it will take them to a fake website to trick them into submitting money or private information.
Nutter recommended that people should not avoid responding to the messages, delete the emails and contact the retailer on the phone or go directly to the retailer.
Another scam consists of someone on social media requesting funds for people in need and Nutter recommends for people to go directly to a trusted local food bank, faith-based organization or Red Cross instead.
A holiday version of the friend or family member in distress scam call is of someone pretending to be a family member who cannot afford an airplane ticket to come home for the holidays and they need money transferred to them.
In this situation, Nutter recommends people to hang up and call the actual phone number of the alleged friend or family member to see if it’s really them or a scammer.
Pop-up ads should be closed and computer security software can block pop-ups, while people should also beware of cloned websites pretending to be official websites, which can be avoided by noting if there is a closed padlock in the web address bar to show its secure.
She also advised people not to make social media posts about gifts you have received or going on vacation during the holidays to avoid making themselves the targets of break-in robberies.
DAR members invited Nutter to give her presentation because they believe that senior citizens should be reminded of and protected from scammers who prey on them during the holidays, said Violet Koser, the vice regent of the local DAR chapter.
The organization serves as “a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children,” according to its website.
The Office of Pubic Engagement is part of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and it provides information to the public to help people “learn how to make informed decisions to better protect themselves and their family and friends,” according to its website.
Any questions about scams reach out to the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov or go to www.attorneygeneral.gov
