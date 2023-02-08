ANNVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvanians filing their 2022 personal state income taxes can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel, veterans and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP) and/or Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Both programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which provides resources and assistance to veterans, military members, and their families in the Commonwealth.
Pennsylvanians interested in donating should refer to the 2022 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax (PA-40) Instruction Booklet, which includes full instructions on how to donate.
“Members of our armed forces, veterans and their families have made extraordinary sacrifices to serve our country – it is important that we work to support them, especially when they fall on hard times,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “The generosity of Pennsylvanians donating to these two important programs has been instrumental in providing financial assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and go a long way to help those who have served and sacrificed for our nation.”
Military Family Relief Assistance Program:
The MFRAP helps Pennsylvania service members and their families by providing financial assistance to those with a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.
Examples of how MFRAP grants helped service members in 2022 include the following:
- A Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman returned from deployment and needed a new roof on their home. The full cost of a new roof was causing financial hardship during a stressful post-deployment. A grant was approved for $1,500 to help with the roof repairs.
- A service member medically retired from the U.S. Air Force encountered difficulty finding work due to his disabilities and recovery from COVID-19, causing undue financial stress for a family of five. A grant for $1,500 was approved to help the family pay bills.
- A Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman was injured on deployment. A grant was approved for $3,500 to help pay bills.
Members of the armed forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for assistance while they are serving on active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with the Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, Space Force or the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.
All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance up to four years after a medical discharge.
Reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active-duty tour.
The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members. Applicants must show that they have a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.
Since the MFRAP began in 2006, individuals have donated more than $2.17 million through private donations or when filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns.
In addition to a donation on the state Personal Income Tax form, contributions can be made directly by sending a check to DMVA-MFRAP, Building 9-26 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003, or online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov. Donations are tax deductible to the extent authorized by federal law.
The VTF provides funding to assist and support Pennsylvania veterans and their families. The VTF will issue grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The fund can assist veterans in need of shelter and with necessities of living.
Since the VTF grant program began in 2013, a total of $5.33 million has been awarded to organizations across Pennsylvania.
The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations, purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plate, purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate, or making private donations.
Private donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: DMVA-Veterans’ Trust Fund, Bldg. 0-47 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.
