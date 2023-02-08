ANNVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvanians filing their 2022 personal state income taxes can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel, veterans and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP) and/or Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Both programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which provides resources and assistance to veterans, military members, and their families in the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvanians interested in donating should refer to the 2022 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax (PA-40) Instruction Booklet, which includes full instructions on how to donate.