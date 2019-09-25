TOWANDA — Numerous areas of road in the Bradford County area can be confusing to navigate at times. Some more than others have been the cause or a factor in accidents and instances of road rage or aggressive driving. Most intersections with new and different traffic patterns are learned quickly by those driving them daily but three intersections in the Towanda area in particular are known to confuse drivers, especially ones from out of the area.
The first intersection is technically a private road at the Bradford Towne Center in Wysox, according to PennDOT Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager Shane Bull. To exit the plaza and travel east on the Golden Mile, one must leave via a merge lane which many treat as a stop sign.
The correct way to leave the plaza eastward would be to never stop unless there are extenuating circumstances, fill the merge lane and merge left into traffic, according to Bull. During rush hours with the Golden Mile’s bumper-to-bumper traffic it may seem easier to just wait at the turn, but Bull says that a driver should enter the merge lane with their turn signal on until the end of the lane. If there is no entry to the Golden Mile, then the vehicle should wait at the end of the merge lane for an opening.
Somewhat recently the intersection on the south side of the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge in Towanda was reconstructed to allow entry to Merrill Parkway from the south side of the bridge on Main Street. The intersection to turn right onto Merrill Parkway is situated just before the intersection to turn right onto the BCVM Bridge, and despite there being clearly stated traffic signage prohibiting a driver from going straight in the right turn only lane to Merrill Parkway it happens frequently.
Bull said that people mistake the Merrill Parkway turn for the turn onto the BCVM Bridge and just go through the intersection instead of turning right, which is a risk to vehicles following the signage as they are not expecting a vehicle in the right turn lane. Bull said the correct way to navigate the intersection from the south side of Towanda is to stay in the middle lane until the turn just before the bridge, then merge into the right turn lane.
Bull also said that a concrete barrier or sign in the roadway preventing drivers from going straight in the Merrill Parkway right turn lane would not be feasible because of minimum turn radiuses needed for traffic leaving Merrill Parkway.
Even more recently than the Merrill Parkway entry construction, the intersection of Route 220 and Main Street between Towanda and Monroeton in Towanda Township was reconstructed to make it easier for travelers to turn onto the highway. Before the construction, the road was known to be extremely dangerous and was the scene of two fatal accidents in the previous five years before construction. Since the construction, there have been numerous accidents at the intersection.
The construction added a middle lane that drivers making the left turn from Main Street toward Monroeton solely use, then merge into the southbound traffic. Bull said that to the best of his knowledge accidents have decreased at the intersection, but that traffic still moves fast and if drivers are not careful, especially when crossing a lane with oncoming highway traffic, accidents can still occur.
