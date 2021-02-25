Humane society working to bring in new humane law officer

The Bradford County Commissioners recently earmarked an additional $10,000 for the Bradford County Humane Society to help bring a humane law officer back on duty after a little more than three years without one.
Commissioner Doug McLinko said the donation came about after some residents approached them with concerns about neglected animals in the community.
According to BCHS Executive Director Maryanne Bell, the organization is currently in the process of developing the position, which has traditionally served both Bradford and Sullivan counties. However, she said it can be more expensive than one might think, from making sure a four-wheel drive vehicle is available to sending them for the two-week training course, which can run around $3,500 and require remote lodging. Plus, there are legal issues that come into play when dealing with enforcing humane law.
In all, she is preparing for a $90,000 annual cost.
“We will do what we can to develop the position again,” she assured, while adding that the $10,000 donation from the commissioners will not be used in any other capacity.
The position comes with plenty of challenges, including the large geographic territory that needs to be covered.
“And it’s a little dangerous, too,” Bell noted. “ … People are passionate about their animals.”
Although some past opportunities didn’t work out, Bell said there are two candidates that have garnered their interest and could possibly be sent for training as part of the next step in the process.
The key, she said, is to find the right person to take on the position who can serve for a long time and help mitigate potential legal issues the shelter could face through enforcement.
“I actually think it’s something the county should take on,” Bell added. “But it needs to be done and if nobody else is going to do it, we are trying.”
Although there are some grant opportunities to help fund the position, Bell emphasized that none of this funding is guaranteed and has to be applied for year after year. Bell has also received some local interest in supporting the cause.
Jim Canning resigned from the position in early January 2018 citing a lack of funding that would limit his hours and not allow him to do the job the way he believed it needed to be done. Since then, the responsibilities of animal cruelty enforcement have fallen on the shoulders of state and local police.
“The police departments have done a great job of bringing in abused animals and sometimes strays too,” Bell said.
The state dog warden also “keeps the shelter busy” with strays.
On behalf of the shelter, Bell thanked the commissioners for their recent donation and annual support, as well as the local communities who support the shelter each year in their budgets.
“We really do appreciate what the commissioners have done,” she said.
Those who are interested in donating to the shelter can send checks to PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or via Paypal using information posted on the Bradford County Humane Society’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.