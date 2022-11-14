Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership

New internal letters and emails show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism after two high-profile decisions by leadership.

STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism.