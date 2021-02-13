Hunt Engineers hired for Wyalusing High School library renovation

WYALUSING – The vision to update the Wyalusing Valley High School Library now has an architecture and engineering firm to help make it a reality.
Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architect was hired by the Wyalusing School Board Monday to complete the design and construction bid documents for the STEM or makerspace area at a cost of $12,500.
Overall, the library upgrade project will be separated into different modules, which will each be approved based on available funding and donations, according to Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri.
“The traditional library setting that exists today no longer meets the needs of students who are looking for a space for collaborative activities,” said Bottiglieri. “We are looking to incorporate a variety of new technologies that provide students and staff an opportunity to provide engagement in curricular components such as STEM, robotics, audio/visual technology, and many more.”
The library/STEM lab was first unveiled just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, with a plan drawn up by Hunt Engineers that was funded by the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation. The plan included new tools for learning such as a digital media space, supplemental learning spaces, collaborative areas, and the STEM lab. There were also plans for new paint and wall finishes, new flooring and ceiling grid, and LED lighting.
Last month, Bottiglieri announced that the library upgrade was moving forward once again as they received a $10,000 donation from PS Bank to help with technology purchases.
Fundraising efforts are being led by the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation, which is also working with the district on a federal grant to help offset some costs.
Those who wish to support the project can send donations in care of the Next Generation Learning Library to P.O. Box 204, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Those with questions can call (570) 709-7091 or email ramsedfoundation@wyalusingrams.com.
