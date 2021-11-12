TOWANDA — Kelly Vargason said that everyone deserves a second chance and that is exactly what the 7th annual Kidney for kelly blood drive at the Towanda Fire Department intended to accomplish on Thursday in Towanda.
Vargason was diagnosed in 2013 with stage three chronic kidney disease. Vargason has been on dialysis since 2016 and the disease has advanced to stage five kidney failure. Vargason spoke about her struggles.
“In the beginning I tried to be Superman and I thought I can get through this and but I’m kind of at the point now where I’m like, alright; enough is enough. Like when do I get my break? It’s just really, really hard to maintain a normal life when you have to hook up to a machine every night,” Vargason said.
The blood drive started after a Facebook page dedicated to Vargason blew up in the community. The account has over 4,000 followers and the blood drive was originally in Vargason’s honor, however the event now reaches out to other people in the community who are in need as well. This year, the blood drive was in honor of Edward Perez who also needs a kidney transplant.
“I have a couple other people that that I’ve been able to help get a kidney and sometimes when you feel helpless in your own world, reaching out and helping other people makes you feel not so helpless,” Vargason said.
Simple activities such as going to football games with his family have become difficult for Perez and his family. Everything has to work around dealing with the disease.
“There are a lot of limitations and medications that affect my life,” Perez said. “You always have to worry about being sick every day and constantly setting up a machine every morning and night.”
The blood drive shines a light on the importance of blood and kidney donations.
“This event helps spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and trying to educate the community and most importantly puts a face to the story,” event organizer Tracey Miller said. “There’s a lot of people just in our local community that are waiting for not just kidneys, but other organs, and that affects them and their families.”
