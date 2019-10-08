TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Independent Baptist Church will be holding its annual giveaway of clothing and household items on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19.
The church on Cherry Street in Towanda Borough collects items all year round to give away at the annual event that has been held for the past four years. Clothing, electronics, appliances, beds, dressers and more can all be found at the giveaway.
“We just want to show the love of the church to the community,” said Sue Wheeler, an organizer of the event.
The event started as just a coat giveaway a few years ago, but has since grown steadily into what it is now. Last year, Wheeler said it was like Black Friday on the first morning of the giveaway.
“It’s really well attended,” Wheeler continued. “We get some really nice donations, some people realize they have too much and want to give it away. It’s a blessing.”
No donations will be accepted at the giveaway that will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.