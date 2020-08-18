If Sayre spikes, will Towanda instruction have to change?

TOWANDA – A vote on a second version of the Towanda Area School District’s health and safety plan Monday stirred up some COVID-19 concerns from school board members, including if the district would have to scale back to full remote learning in the case of a drastic spike in cases within the borders of another Bradford County school district.
“I just want to make sure that we are going to have the autonomy that Gov. Wolf has claimed all summer that we’re going to have,” said school board member Matt Tavani, “which, quite frankly, I don’t believe he’ll stick to. … I’m just concerned if something happens in Sayre and we count 25 cases near Guthrie, and the whole county gets blamed for it. I’m very concerned what happens in that case.”
School Board President Peggi Munkittrick shared Tavani’s concern.
Recently, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education provided some updated guidance with recommendations for when the district should implement different instructional models based on COVID-19 transmission. This includes maintaining full in-person or a blend of in-person and virtual instruction when cases remain below 10 per 100,000 people and the county’s population is below 5% positivity from the past seven days, blended or full remote learning in the case there are between 10 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s population is between 5% and 9.99% positivity from the past seven days, and full remote learning if there are 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents and 10% positivity or more from the past seven days.
The second version of Towanda’s health and safety plan updated language to reflect this guidance, but wouldn’t change anything operationally with how the district is planning to carry out the new school year.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stressed that these are only recommendations. And with the district offering a hybrid model from the start of the new school year, he added, “It will take a significant jump to even get to that full remote learning.”
To date, seven of Bradford County’s 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases are attributed to the Towanda-based 18848 zip code while six have been in the 18854 Wysox-based zip code and less than five have been in the Monroeton-based 18832 zip code. Thirty-three confirmed cases have been attributed to the Sayre-based 18840 zip code.
In addition, Munkittrick suggested that the district communicate any local COVID-19 increases with the public “kind of as an early warning system, to encourage them to buckle down and do what they need to be doing so that we don’t go over any of the numbers that would force us to go to full remote.” She even suggested this could come out as a weekly communication.
Peachey said he would take it under consideration, while noting that he is constantly keeping an eye on those numbers and will continue watching for developments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.