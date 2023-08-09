Bradford-Tioga Head Start Inc. is committed to providing all children with school readiness opportunities to prepare the whole child for transition. This includes making sure children are safe and healthy; ensuring children are up to date with immunizations is just one way to reach that goal.

August is “National Immunization Awareness Month” and highlights the importance of immunizations for people of all ages, but most importantly for children, as late summer is usually a time when many families begin preparing to send their children back to school or to Head Start.