Bradford-Tioga Head Start Inc. is committed to providing all children with school readiness opportunities to prepare the whole child for transition. This includes making sure children are safe and healthy; ensuring children are up to date with immunizations is just one way to reach that goal.
August is “National Immunization Awareness Month” and highlights the importance of immunizations for people of all ages, but most importantly for children, as late summer is usually a time when many families begin preparing to send their children back to school or to Head Start.
This is a crucial time to add routine childhood immunizations to their back-to-school checklist.
What Immunizations do kids need for school?
Every state requires school aged children to get vaccinated against certain communicable diseases. Below is a summary of vaccination requirements for Pennsylvania schools:
- 4 doses of tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis
- 4 doses of polio
- 2 doses of measles, mumps, rubella
- 3 doses of hepatitis B
- 2 doses of varicella (chicken pox) or evidence of immunity.
The immunization schedule for children is designed to provide immunity (protection) early in life before children are likely to be exposed to serious, potentially life-threatening diseases.
Some vaccines require more than one dose to provide your child with the best protection. Each recommended dose is important.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start works with families, from the time a child enrolls to the time they transition to kindergarten, to ensure they are up to date with immunizations.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting.
The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. on Facebook.
