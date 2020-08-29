Improvements "coming down the pipeline" at Mt. Pisgah

Ideas for upgrades are flowing at Mt. Pisgah State Park as officials have kicked off a project that could see the park’s wastewater treatment plant traded for a less expensive system.
Park Manager Lee Dillon stated that officials are in the beginning phases of a plan to remove the wastewater treatment plant that is currently in use at Mt. Pisgah and replace it with a “more localized system” that would bring “significant” cost savings.
“Numerous studies have shown at this point that the plant far exceeds the requirements of the park,” Dillion explained.
Mt. Pisgah State Park’s wastewater treatment plant is currently the facility’s largest electricity consumer, according to Dillion, who said that while the park’s pool uses almost as much electricity when it is open, it only functions for three months per year compared to the wastewater plant’s constant operation.
Currently in the “design phase” after plans began being discussed eight months ago, the project is still in very early stages.
Dillion said that there is a “large amount” of testing going on related to the potential wastewater treatment project currently and that when testing is completed a final proposal will be put forth and if approved permits will need to be gained before the project comes to fruition.
“We would like to see it move quickly but it’s likely to take a little bit of time,” Dillion commented, adding that on top of the process itself taking time the project has also been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dillion stated that if carried out the wastewater treatment project should not impact park goers at all other than when under construction and by offering “substantial savings in the long term.”
“Once it’s done it will be completely unnoticed,” he said.
Dillion stated that the current location of the wastewater treatment plant will likely continue to serve as an area of secure storage as it is already gated, but that the usage could change in the future.
There is no estimate of a timeframe for when the project could start or be finished at this time and an estimated cost is also unknown.
Dillion stated that if carried out the wastewater treatment project will be funded through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act, which provides money for projects that are determined to offer a large cost savings to state parks over a length of time.
