HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today announced Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure including staffing, health planning and equity and data modernization efforts.

A portion of the funding, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program, will be allocated to 10 county and municipal health departments in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will receive a separate allocation of federal funding under the grant program.