In light of ‘Redskins’ concerns, Sayre staying focusing on COVID-19 challenges for now

SAYRE — As the Washington Redskins begin searching for a new name, the Sayre Redskins will not be — for now.
In a statement to the community Wednesday, Sayre School Board President Pete Quattrini said the school’s name and mascot aren’t on any meeting agendas for the near future, but “we are committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve.”
“To that end, our administrative team will continue to review all practices in the district, including our curriculum, through the lens of diversity, inclusion and finding opportunities to enhance the educational experience. Any matters identified through this process as needing review will be open for input and discussion in a way that unites our tight-knit community,” he continued. “For the time being, we ask for the community’s patience as we work hard to prepare for what will certainly be a challenging school year.”
Debates about the redskin name were stirred up once again with racial tensions surrounding the death of George Floyd in late May after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin and three other officers who didn’t intervene were let go by the police department and charged in relation to the incident.
Locally, two Change.org petitions surfaced in June — one to change Sayre’s mascot and, in response, another to keep it.
The first petition was created by school district alumni Mark Hickey, Chyenne Bostwick, Elizabeth Crews, Kim Firestine, Sarah Flenders, and Douglas Hickey.
“Sayre Area School District ‘educates today’s students for tomorrow’s world.’ Tomorrow’s world will not and should not include racist or pejorative terms as mascots,” organizers of the “Change the Sayre School District Mascot” petition stated, while calling for community discussion for a new mascot that could reflect the rich cultural heritage of the area.
The organizer of the counter petition, resident Amy McConnell, argued that Native American history shouldn’t be swept to the side as it has been throughout history.
“While some find the term ‘redskin’ as a racial slur and offensive, others find it as an honor that a school would use it as their traditional mascot,” she posted with the petition.
In his statement Wednesday, Quattrini highlighted the important conversations that have been taking place across the nation, and the feedback the district has been receiving locally.
“We appreciate these conversations and the viewpoints that have been expressed,” said Quattrini. “However, our attention at this time is on getting our students and staff back to school in August. We must do so while protecting everyone’s safety and ensuring we deliver an equitable educational experience to all students.”
