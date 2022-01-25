q After the suspension, officials said COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for those 12 years old and older who wish to visit a state facility.
Those with family or friends in state prison will soon be unable to visit them due to a suspension on in-person visitation at all state correctional facilities announced Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
The suspension will last from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 due to a surge of COVID-19 cases seen throughout the commonwealth and to help the department more effectively allocate staff, officials said.
“Staffing levels have been significantly impacted throughout the winter months by the same uptick in COVID-19 cases that our communities are experiencing,” said Acting Secretary George Little. “Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable.”
Because of the suspension, there will be more no-cost video visits made available along with free cable television. Recreation, education and other programming will not be impacted, although some services that inmates receive could be modified in order to promote social distancing.
“We recognize the stress a suspension of in-person visitation may place on incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, and we will work to mitigate those issues,” said Little. “This is a temporary measure to ensure critical positions in our facilities remain staffed.”
Cancellation notices will be issued to those who have visitations currently scheduled within the suspension period. After the suspension, officials said COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for those 12 years old and older who wish to visit a state facility.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections appears to be in its second surge of new positive daily COVID cases among its facilities. According to a graph available on its COVID-19 dashboard, the first surge took place roughly between November 2020 and March 2021 – with one daily total reaching as high as 562 cases – while the second surge reflects an increase of new cases per day during this month. On Jan. 19, cases reached a high of 341.
Nearly 90% of inmates are vaccinated against COVID-19 while 50.53% of staff appear fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard. However, the DOC noted that employee information is self-reported since it doesn’t have the right to obtain medical information on staff.
Employees who test positive must remain home until they are cleared to return by a medical professional. Employees must also quarantine if their are awaiting test results.
