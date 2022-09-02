Inaugural Wyalusing Music Fest set for holiday weekend fun

The inaugural “Greater Wyalusing Music Fest” will take place at Grovedale Winery from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Artists to be featured include Wyalusing high school student Sophia Alvarez, The WVHS Band, American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly, The Sideways Willy Band, and Doubting Thomas.

 Photo provided by the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing community is set for tomorrow’s big festivities that will feature a diverse lineup of musical acts.

The inaugural “Greater Wyalusing Music Fest” will take place tomorrow at Grovedale Winery from 1 to 10 p.m. The Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce will host the event. People can bring their own lawn chairs and partake in yard games such as cornhole and a large outdoor chessboard.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.