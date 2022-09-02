Inaugural Wyalusing Music Fest set for holiday weekend fun

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing community is set for tomorrow’s big festivities that will feature a diverse lineup of musical acts.
The inaugural “Greater Wyalusing Music Fest” will take place tomorrow at Grovedale Winery from 1 to 10 p.m. The Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce will host the event. People can bring their own lawn chairs and partake in yard games such as cornhole and a large outdoor chessboard.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 per person and $40 the day of the festival, which can be purchased right at the gate. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult and tickets will be $10.
Wyalusing once hosted a bluegrass festival in years past, but this event seeks to establish its own unique identity, according to Event Coordinator Kim Homer.
“I think it’s great to get the community to pull together for the holiday weekend,” Homer said. “People don’t seem to be traveling as much, so to have something locally that brings people in is great.”
The event will start off with Wyalusing high school student Sophia Alvarez singing from 1 to 2 p.m.
“She has an incredible voice and has been going to Grovedale’s open mic nights for a while, so we invited her to kick it off for us,” Homer said.
The Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School Band will perform the national anthem and other music pieces from 2 to 3 p.m. Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly will give a musical performance at the festival from 3 to 5 p.m. The Sideways Willy Band, which includes lead singer and Wyalusing alumni Alan Brockway, will perform from 5:30 to 7:30.
“They have not played here before, but everyone local is very excited about them because they have [Brockway] in their band,” Homer stated.
The final band of the festival will be Doubting Thomas, which has national and radio airplay, performing from 8 to 10 p.m.
“We are hoping to bring new people into Wyalusing to visit and promote the area,” Homer expressed. “Music is very important and brings people together, so we hope everyone will have fun and enjoy themselves.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
