Independence weekend fireworks to return in Sayre

SAYRE BOROUGH – After COVID-19 hit Bradford County last year and shut down a lot of the area’s entertainment, Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett and council members wanted to provide something that Valley residents could enjoy.
That something was a July 4 fireworks show in addition to those that light up the night sky as part of the End of Summer Celebration held in late August.
Now, borough Manager Dave Jarrett is working to plan another Fourth of July holiday fireworks show, as he presented during Monday’s Sayre Borough Council workshop meeting.
This year’s event is scheduled for sundown on Saturday, July 3 and, like last year’s event, will launch from a location that will be closed off to the public.
Although the borough puts up its own money for the show, Jarrett is starting to reach out to potential sponsors to help cover costs. Last year, he said the borough ended up spending $2,500 for the display.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Councilwoman Cori Belles.
While she heard that many enjoyed the show last year, she also heard from some residents that they were unable to see the fireworks from their homes, and asked if they could launch from a different location that might be more universally visible.
According to Jarrett, other locations have been considered, such as a private property that was offered on Sayre Hill, but the borough wanted to make sure it could launch from an area without risk of property damage, among other factors.
However, with the fireworks launching from the Guthrie parking lot on Sayre’s east side, he said residents can find locations where they have better visibility.
“This could be a good opportunity for school district organizations to host some kind of event on school property, on Brock Street, between the practice field and parking lots,” said Jarrett.
With last year’s fireworks approval having come around the beginning of June, Jarrett said there were some who were willing to sponsor the show if they had more time. Now, he said, they have nearly four months to prepare.
“I think moving forward with End of Summer (Celebration), when we get that back on, we can generate some money from that event to offset this as well,” said Jarrett.
“Maybe we can continue to keep doing this,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.