Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined several attorneys general from around the country in support of the Republican Party in its bid to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania.
AGs filed amicus briefs saying the Pennsylvania Supreme Court changed the commonwealth’s elections law and ordered election officials to count absentee ballots, some with no postmarks or illegible postmarks received three days after election day.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has correctly stated previously that courts should not attempt to usurp the authority of state legislatures in matters related to election laws,” Hill said in a statement. “With this brief, we are simply asking the Supreme Court to continue to uphold that principle.”
Hill fought off several challenges to Indiana’s absentee ballot voting restrictions, most notably limits on who can vote by absentee and the requirements absentee ballots arrive at boards of election by noon on election day to be counted.
Last month, the Supreme Court turned down a plea from the GOP to fast-track its challenge to the Pennsylvania order. It also turned down a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to stay the order while they appealed.
The justices wrote in an opinion that they could revisit the issue after the election.
In all, Republican attorneys general from Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas all were part of briefs.
