Inexperience and staff turnover led to Luzerne County’s 2022 election debacle, investigation finds

Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

A ballot paper shortage in Luzerne County last fall — an almost singular stain on Pennsylvania’s otherwise smooth midterm elections — was caused by high staff turnover and loss of institutional knowledge, according to a long-awaited report from the county’s district attorney.

Tags