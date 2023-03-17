Inflation drag may undermine Shapiro’s budget savings

Gov. Josh Shapiro prepares for his first budget address on March 7, 2023.

Republicans in both Pennsylvania chambers of the General Assembly said Wednesday the governor’s proposal to shackle certain program funding to inflation may trigger massive tax increases in five years.

House Appropriations Minority Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, said Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to cut cellphone taxes and raise 911 fees rates that align with the consumer price index will, in time, erase the $124 million savings his administration projects for the coming fiscal year.

Christen joins The Center Square as its Pennsylvania News Editor and brings with her more than a decade of experience covering state and national policy issues from all angles. She’s a Pennsylvania State University alumna and has been published in the The Washington Examiner, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, RealClear and Broad+Liberty, among others.