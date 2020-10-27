Influential community members urge Canton to better the community

CANTON — Prominent voices in Canton have called for the community to work to better itself.
During the Canton Borough Council’s monthly meeting in October, Canton Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Scott May and Frank Watson, owner of Watson Diesel, encouraged Canton citizens and officials to consider how to build the town and to take steps to make it thrive.
May suggested that while the sidewalk grant program does not give money to commercial locations or businesses, Canton could consider creating their own loan program using Act 13 funding to offer low interest loans to help businesses repair their sidewalks. He asked the council to consider it when working with next year’s budget.
“I think that maybe we need to dress the town up a little bit. We’ve got a lot of commercial businesses, a lot of empty storefronts that are struggling, property owners might be struggling,” May said.
The chief added that Canton has trails and potentially a rail-to-trail initiative that could bring a draw similar to Pine Creek and help more businesses move into town and “flourish.”
“I think we could build our area back up into a nice little area,” he said, using Wellsboro as an example. “There’s no reason we can’t have that here.”
“We’ve got multiple empty buildings here that are going to end up getting sucked up by one person and they’re just going to be parking lots everywhere, May continued. “We need to get active and bring some stuff back around here ... we’re at a place we need to start doing something before we go the other direction.”
May noted that Canton Borough Code Enforcement Officer John Raub has said there is a company that has shown interest in purchasing multiple properties including apartment buildings in Canton, which could also aid in rebuilding the town.
Watson shared from a business owner’s perspective and told meeting attendees that local business owners have been having ongoing conversations, brainstorming plans, ideas and vision of how to make Canton better.
“Unfortunately I don’t know if that’s council’s place to be the ones to move the town forward that way, certainly with what’s been going on here, what I’ve seen, in my opinion, at some of these meetings has been disappointing,” Watson said. “I don’t have a vote in this town. I don’t live in this town, I live in the township ... so I’m kind of an observer, but I was born here, raised here and I was just too lazy to leave here and this town means something to me ... it’s not going to happen all at once, we’re not going to be Wellsboro overnight ... but we’ve all got work to do. I think we’ve got a big future, a bright future.”
Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley stated that the West Bradford Development Authority Corporation Board, which is made up of borough managers, administrators and business owners has been working with local chamber of commerce organizations and is in the process of deciding how to best use funding currently in its possession to bolster local towns.
