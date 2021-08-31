ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Discussions at the Athens Township Supervisors meeting on Wednesday largely focused on infrastructure repairs needed.
Township Parks Commission Chairman Richard Bean discussed the condition of the roads at Roundtop Park, noting it has recently gotten worse and expressed concerns for potential vehicle damage.
He said paving it is the best long-term solution, as opposed to tarring it or turning it into a dirt road.
“It needs (to be) done real bad,” he said.
Supervisor Sue Seck noted a grant for the repairs did not come through as expected.
The other notable infrastructure conversation surrounded bidding for FEMA projects, including repairing a broken culvert pipe at Tutelow Creek, which was caused by erosion. A similar project is needed at Orchid Creek.
The deadline to deliver project specifications to FEMA is Oct. 31.
The supervisors also discussed bidding for anti-skid surfacing for the winter. It was decided the township’s current stock would be sufficient for the first several weeks, and bidding would be revisited in January.
Additionally, the township is still searching for a replacement for auditor Jane Watson.
So far, nobody has put in for the position.
The supervisors listed off names for potential interim replacements, but agreed filling the position long term is necessary.
“I think that’s something we need to spread the word for,” Supervisor Kirstie Lake said.
