Inmate assaults guards, faces felony charges

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — An inmate faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting and spitting on officers at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Jan. 7.
Around 8:30 a.m., 23-year-old Canton resident Doyle Kipp Bonnell assaulted three officers in the Restricted Housing Unit, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Bonnell slipped out of his restraint belt and was swinging it around until it hit an officer’s left hand, causing their skin to break and draw blood, according to court documents.
He then charged at and pinned another officer to a wall, and into the officer’s eyes when other officers arrived and took control of him, police said. Once he was placed into the restraint chair, Bonnell tried to spit at another officer and when he missed, he kicked another officer in the leg.
Bonnell faces three counts of felony assault by prisoner, three counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner and felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury
He was remanded on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
