CAMP HILL — Homicide charges have been filed against an inmate who allegedly took the life of a Towanda man incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.
David Vaughn Grier, 26, faces criminal homicide charges for the death of Joel Vanderpool on May 4.
Vanderpool was found unresponsive in his cell around 3 a.m. during staff rounds, according to SCI Camp Hill Superintendent Laurel Harry. Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until EMS arrived. He was pronounced deceased at 3:27 a.m. His death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.
He was serving a one to six-year sentence for drug charges and was at SCI Camp Hill since April 12, according to state police.
Vanderpool was born and raised in Towanda, and graduated from Towanda Area High School in 2001, according to his obituary.
Grier is currently serving a life sentence for the strangulation killing of Philadelphia art student Kierra Johnson, 21, in November 2017, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He was found guilty of first degree murder in February.
His preliminary hearing for Vanderpool’s homicide is scheduled for June 23 with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier.
