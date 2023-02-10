HARRISBURG – Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Highmark Inc., including Highmark Select Resources, Inc.; Highmark Coverage Advantage, Inc.; Highmark Benefits Group, Inc.; HM Health Insurance Co.; and Highmark Choice Co.

“Market conduct examinations are one way of ensuring that insurance companies are operating in compliance with state and federal laws, and often these exams result in findings that will improve processes for both consumers and the company,” said Humphreys. “PID takes its role in consumer protection very seriously and will use our statutory authority to continue to enforce compliance on plans over which we have jurisdiction.”