A new grant program is getting ready to help people spruce up their facades along Route 6.
Next month, those in Bradford County will be able to learn more about the program’s guidelines and grant procedures during a public meeting at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
Provided by the PA Route 6 Alliance in partnership with the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, the facade grant program can provide a maximum $5,000 in matching funds for around 20 facade projects for commercial buildings, businesses, and non-profits in Bradford and Wyoming counties. These projects can range from new paint and signage to awning repairs and design assistance.
“Given its success in the PA Wilds Region, we are thrilled to bring the Route 6 Façade Program to the Endless Mountains,” said EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin. “This program will not only help improve the aesthetics of our downtowns and businesses, but also enhance civic pride in those communities.”
EMHR administrative assistant Vanessa Billings-Seiler will coordinate the program locally.
The public meeting in Bradford County will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the theater on Main Street. Another meeting in Wyoming County is scheduled for the evening before, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.
The program is supported by a $103,000 Keystone Communities grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Those looking for more information or to register for a meeting can contact the PA Route 6 Alliance at (814) 435-7706 or facade@paroute6.com, or visit www.paroute6.com/facade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.