International Krav Camp is returning to Bradford County for its 15th year to teach attendees a wide variety of self-defense practices. The camp will be held from Aug. 19 to 21 in Sugar Run.
This year’s camp will benefit Fundraising for We Defy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans. Each year, organizers conduct the camp to honor the memory of Scott “the Colonel” Wilcox, who was their beloved friend and instructor.
There will be over 36 instructors from around the world displaying numerous self defense measures and martial arts. These will include Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Krav Maga, as well as pistol and rifle classes. Instructors will include former Israeli Special Forces, U.K. counter terrorism and U.S. military and law enforcement. There will also be an Olympic kickboxing coach and fighter, two instructors from Germany
Local gym and business owners at the camp will include Tim Smith, Ryan Hubbard, Blair Alfred, Steve Terascavage and Jenn Wilcox. The camp will also feature a Philadelphia radio disc jockey.
“It’s all about friendship, camaraderie, sharing information, learning new things and having fun,” said organizer Ernie Kirk. “Wilcox suggested we come to his farm in Sugar Run so many years ago, so we could hang out and do what we love as a group of friends and it continues to this day.”
Attendees are encouraged to pick the classes that they want to attend.
