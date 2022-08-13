International Krav Camp is returning to Bradford County for its 15th year to teach attendees a wide variety of self-defense practices. The camp will be held from Aug. 19 to 21 in Sugar Run.

This year’s camp will benefit Fundraising for We Defy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans. Each year, organizers conduct the camp to honor the memory of Scott “the Colonel” Wilcox, who was their beloved friend and instructor.