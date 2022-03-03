TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in the borough with his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Robbert William Otis, 45, struck the victim with his silver 2004 Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Main and Bridge Street around 11:10 p.m on Jan. 28, according to court documents obtained Wednesday.
The victim stated that she and Otis were drinking in a bar together prior to the accident. She pushed the button for the crosswalk sign and crossed the street when it signaled for her to walk. As she was crossing, Otis’ vehicle struck her, according to Towanda Borough police.
She was laying on her left side in the crosswalk under the driver’s side of Otis’ vehicle as police arrived on scene. When officers approached Otis, they immediately smelled alcohol on him and saw that he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, court documents show.
He stated that he had about five or six drinks in a bar for about five hours. He also stated that he had not seen the victim. Field sobriety tests were conducted and police placed Otis under arrest for suspicion of DUI, police said.
The victim stated that she suffered a head injury, her body was sore and she had to have follow up appointments, according to court documents.
Otis faces charges of felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — < .16), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary fail to yield right of way to pedestrian, summary careless driving and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.