The spotted lanternfly, the invasive planthopper native to Asia, is getting closer to Bradford County once again.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has added Cambria, Cameron, Franklin, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Montour, Pike, Wayne, and Westmoreland counties to the quarantine for 2021.
Thirty-five of the 67 counties have been added to the list for this pest, according to press releases.
Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a SLF permit. Homeowners with questions about treatment are encouraged to contact their local Penn State Extension office or learn about management, including approved sprays, online. Pennsylvanians who live inside the quarantine zone should also review and sign the Compliance Checklist for residents.
According to the department, SLF is native to Asia and was first discovered in Pennsylvania in Berks County in 2014.
The insect causes potentially deadly damage to plants as it feeds on sap. Pennsylvania plants such as grapevines, maples, black walnut, birch and willow are all at risk for feeding damage from SLF.
“The spotted lanternfly is more than a pest in the literal sense,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners, kids who just want to play outside, Pennsylvania agriculture and the economy of the state we all call home. Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug – to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug, and report every sighting. We need to unite in our hatred for this pest for our common love: Pennsylvania.”
“When we expand the quarantine, our goal is to slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly,” said Dr. Ruth Welliver, director of the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry. “And we have slowed it. Last spring we quarantined 12 counties with isolated infestations, and those counties have not been overrun because of the heightened awareness a quarantine brings. With continued aggressive treatment and monitoring, and an actively engaged community, we can help ensure families and businesses in these new counties aren’t inconvenienced by widespread infestation.”
The Rapid Response Disaster Readiness line of Governor Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Farm Bill has been used to fund “quick, aggressive treatment” according to the DOA.
The department also recently announced that the first dog in the nation ever trained to detect SLF is here in the Keystone state: a female German Shepherd named Lucky.
She was trained at PennVet’s Working Dog Center to detect the eggs of the insect that are often in places that are inaccessible to humans.
Lucky joined the department in November 2020 and she now helps to inspect businesses like nurseries, greenhouses, vehicle fleets, and log yards.
