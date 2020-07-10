SAYRE — Sayre Borough Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on July 7.
According to a post published to the Sayre Borough Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, a truck struck another vehicle around 9:39 p.m. on July 7 on Packer Avenue Bridge before fleeing the scene.
Sayre Borough Police noted that the suspected vehicle is described as “a newer dark gray or dark silver Chevy pickup truck” with chrome wheels, a black dump box and New York registration.
Anyone with information on the owner of the truck is asked to please call Sayre Borough Police Department at 570-888-2233.
