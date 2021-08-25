Irish folk music kicks off final week of Sayre concert series

SAYRE BOROUGH — An Irish folk band performed on the bandstand of Howard Elmer Park to kick off the final week of the William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series on Tuesday.
The Stoutmen are a Binghamton-based band who have been together for 20 years and specialize in playing traditional Irish folk songs, including American and Scottish folk music.
A few of their ballads performed included “The Banks of Sicily,” “The Galway Girl,” and “Mountain Dew.”
Tuesday evening marked their 12th time in Sayre’s concert series, said Tim Lynch, the band’s guitarist and singer.
He said it’s great coming back to Sayre every year because of the positive reception from attendees and the event’s organizers.
Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett said this year’s concert series has had great turnouts, although the weather has been a challenge on certain days.
The Stoutmen were suppose to perform last week, but were rescheduled to Tuesday because of stormy weather.
“The one thing I have learned over 20 years is that it’s important to introduce new bands, but I also have to bring back the ones that everybody comes to see,” said Jarrett.
Saturday will mark the Eighth Annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display with admission costs of $5 per car or $2 for walk-ins.
The money raised on Saturday will go towards the funding of the Sayre Public Library and the Sayre Historical Society Museum.
The rest of the week will feature the Kirby Band on Wednesday and the Fire Within Jazz Band on Friday with both performing at 6 p.m.
Music on Saturday will consist of Doc Possum children’s concert at 4 p.m., Brotherz Unknown at 5 p.m., and Doc Possum with Memphis Mafia at 7 p.m. in Riverfront Park, followed by a fireworks show.
Jarrett described the concert series and the upcoming Saturday celebration as great representations of what living in a small town should be.
“For a few hours, you can put your problems aside and see your friends, get some good food, listen to great music and watch the fireworks,” he said.
