Lifelong Bradford County resident, Floyd Isbell, has recently announced his candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner for the Democratic 2023 Primary Election.
Isbell says when elected, his main goals will include establishing trust between residents of Bradford County and their local officials, encouraging and fostering new business growth, commitment to involving input from landowners, and most importantly, transparency, accountability and availability.
“I have personally experienced the highs and lows of financial situations. With the knowledge I have acquired over the years, I feel I bring a unique perspective to the position in that I can view these situations from all angles.” Isbell is a 31 year member of the Democratic Party. He also states “I will collaborate with my fellow Commissioners to bring the best that this office has to offer it’s citizens .” Notably, Isbell wants to concentrate on the county’s creeks and infrastructure. “I will work with the necessary offices to eliminate the inability to clean the creeks which are causing major flooding damage every time the area is hit with heavy, hard rains” he states.
Not afraid of hard work, Isbell grew up on his family’s North Towanda dairy farm working day and night to accomplish the tasks associated with running a dairy business. He is a 1987 graduate of Towanda High School and has had hands on experience in various blue collar occupations. Some of these include mechanic, welder and being a certified heavy equipment operator with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. In speaking with Isbell, you can clearly see that he is a people person. Communication with the public by working in the past in sales selling cars and farm equipment, in addition to being a director of Wolfpack Rentals where he coordinated mobile living quarters to energy company locations, has made him a popular and trusted local resident. More recently Isbell has operated a CNC plasma cutting facility and the Burlington Motor Park since 2013 and as a result has been responsible for all procurement, advertising, bookkeeping and inventory of those businesses. The motor park was recently expanded to include AMA sanctioned motocross races, a passion he has passed on to his sons and their friends. The park will soon feature a motocross school to promote education and safety for area community members and racers. Family is very important to Isbell as he is the father of five and a grandfather to five. He has enjoyed many years educating them on all-terrain vehicle safety and attending their respective sporting events and extracurricular activities.
Isbell believes he has the desired and adequate skill set to bring to the office of Bradford County Commissioner by taking pride in his negotiating experience and the ability to focus on and explain projects along with detail gathering all while being a team player. “I want to make common sense, not nonsense decisions. I will make sound financial decisions based on my years of acquiring knowledge from being a landowner and owner/operator of my businesses. The good people of Bradford County deserve this kind of leadership and I am anxious to deliver” he concludes.
