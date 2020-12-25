COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS — The calls of cows and goats blended with excited chatter and voices singing Christmas carols under a gleaming electric star at the Miller Farm in Columbia Cross Roads Wednesday night.
With frosty noses, crowds gathered in front of two small stables at 6 p.m. for a live nativity brought together by multiple local churches and farmers.
The story of the Christ Child was read from the Bible by Devon Weed and Marsha Pepper of Grace Community Church while other members of the congregation, as well as children from the community acted out the account of Christ’s birth in costumes donated by Austinville Community and LeRoy Baptist Church with animals lent from a variety of different owners including donkeys from Fairview Farm in Granville Summit.
“We had lots of community involved,” said Amanda Miller, who organized the living Bible scene.
Miller stated that while her family has considered holding the Christmas event for many years, she began putting her plan into action with Grace Community Church just before Thanksgiving after she felt the need to host it this year especially, in the midst of a particularly difficult time.
“Locally people are struggling so much and I just felt a very strong calling that this is the year to do it,” she said. “I think this year in particular with the pandemic and so many families struggling with sickness and job and business issues it just was a great reason. It’s completely outdoors, it’s safe and it reminds everybody that there’s so much more to life and it really is all about Jesus, especially this time of year.”
Guests were also treated to free hot chocolate and homemade donuts during the live nativity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.