‘It’s getting real bad’

Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller said processing veterans benefits had been running smoothly before the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, he averaged 100 claims a year.
COVID-19 changed all of that. And although Miller understands the initial disruption from the pandemic, it’s been almost a year-and-a-half and he still has 65 cases at a standstill.
“They aren’t doing their job. They’re still working from home. There’s agencies within the VBA – Veterans Benefits Administration – that aren’t even open. How can I tell this widow when she calls and asks me, ‘What’s going on with my death and indemnity compensation claim?’ … What can I tell her? I can’t tell her anything. I’m on the front lines. I see these people every day. They don’t.”
With one of these open death and indemnity claims, Miller said a widow is facing a tax lien on her home because she can’t pay her bills. If the benefit were processed, she could receive around $1,300 a month.
Then there are the pension benefits to supplement nursing home costs.
“I’m having them die before they get approved,” he said.
Relieving this backlog has been a focus of U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12), who hosted a roundtable about the issue in Williamsport Wednesday with seven of his district’s veterans service officials and representatives from the Wilkes-Barre VA.
According to Keller, there are 500,000 vital records requests still unprocessed by the National Personnel Records Center that are needed for benefits, disability claims, and recognitions due to the NPRC scaling down its on-site operations, which currently are at 25%.
Keller introduced the RECORDS Act in June in an attempt to get the NPRC to fully resume in-person operations, which brought in 44 co-sponsors and an endorsement from the Lycoming Office of Veterans Affairs. The bill would also require the NPRC to report to Congress about its plans to expedite veterans’ record requests.
“The brave men and women who have served our country in uniform deserve a government that is responsive to their needs and that works diligently on their behalf,” Keller said in a statement following Wednesday’s meeting. “Our discussion reaffirmed that the RECORDS Act is needed and works toward establishing long-term solutions to address the delays at the NPRC. I’m grateful for the partnership our office has with local officials as we continue to put pressure on the NPRC to make good on the promise that America makes to our service members who have sacrificed so much in the protection of our freedoms and way of life.”
Miller had planned to attend Wednesday’s event, but ended up unable to due to a death.
“It frustrates the hell out of me every day,” Miller said about the processing delays. And although he has met with regional VBA representatives about the issue, “Everyone just sugar coats the thing and says they’re working on it.”
Meanwhile, he’s left questioning why staff cannot get in the office and help process more claims.
Miller applauded how Keller has brought a spotlight on the issue, but said there isn’t a lot that can be done legislatively.
Meanwhile, Miller is facing a challenge on another front of trying to help veterans – dwindling donations to the Northern Tier Veterans Group, which helps out for veterans in need.
“We went from $40,000 to $23,000 this year alone,” he said. “The money ain’t coming in, it’s just going out.”
Those interested in donating to the group can do so anonymously through C&N Bank, where the group has an account set up.
