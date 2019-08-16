TOWANDA BOROUGH — The 32nd annual Riverfest kicked off on Thursday night on Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough. As is tradition, Towanda's Mayor Garrett Miller announced the beginning of the yearly celebration on the main stage along with Tina Pickett and the color guard. Following the traditional opening, were Maggie Frawley's dancers, who dazzled dozens in attendance with tap, contemporary and more routines. Aside from the main stage, there was a karaoke contest held at the lower tent, Red Eyes band performing on the truck stage, and, of course, the rides and food.
Look at thedailyreview.com for a video of dancers' performances and more photos, and see future editions of the Daily Review for more on the three day celebration that continues through Saturday.
Friday's celebrations begin at 6:00 p.m.
