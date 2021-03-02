TOWANDA BOROUGH – Monday’s Towanda Borough Council meeting kicked off with the recognition of an eight-year-old boy who, with the help of his mother, braved a recent heavy snowfall with shovel in hand to raise money for a Wysox firefighter injured in the line of duty.
In late January, Tanner Keeney slipped on ice during a fire response and a chimney landed on the back of his leg and foot.
While sitting at home and bracing for a snow storm, Randi Morse and her son Scout Nemeth talked about Keeney’s injury and his role as a firefighter in the community.
“We got talking and about the big snow storm that was coming,” she continued, “and if school got cancelled that maybe we could shovel some snow and raise money for their family. He was all for it.”
When school ended up cancelled the next day, the duo got to work. Through Facebook, they were able to secure seven or eight different jobs, along with donations from others who didn’t need shoveling but just wanted to support the cause.
“We got $295 and we raised that money just for him,” Scout said. “ … It took six or seven hours.”
They were able to coordinate with Keeney’s wife, Sydney, to present the money in person. For Scout, it was also an opportunity to shake Keeney’s hand and thank him for the years of volunteering and putting his life on the line as a firefighter, according to Morse.
“It was the least we could do to go out and help,” she said.
Scout said it felt good to be able to help the Keeney family out in their time of need.
“We appreciate his efforts here and we just wanted to recognize him,” said Towanda Borough Mayor Garrett Miller before presenting Nemeth with a certificate in recognition of his community service.
In the resolution, Miller noted that service is something that often goes unrecognized, but is the lifeblood of a community.
“Thank you for taking the time to help a family in need, giving your time and money earned shoveling snow to give to the Tanner Keeney family,” said Miller. “We appreciate your service to the community, young man.”
Although they don’t wish to see anymore tragedy in the community, Morse said the next time a family in need, they will try to help in any way they can. She is also grateful that Scout has started to give back to his community at an early age.
A GoFundMe page was set up for the Keeney family shortly after he was injured. To date, it has raised $3,605 of a $4,000 goal.
To donate, visit https://gofund.me/c861558f.
