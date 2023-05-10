SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft from vehicles “parked in the lot south of the K and N furniture building,” located on Route 220 in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, according to a police report.
Two car batteries valued at $140 each were stolen, police said. One battery was from a 2012 Ford Focus and the other from a 2006 Chevy Malibu. Also stolen was a Carhartt black linen coat valued at $100 and an air cleaner/filter box from the Malibu valued at $75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.