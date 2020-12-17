The first substantial snow of the season slammed into Bradford County Wednesday, layering the area in inches of white powder after flakes started to fall around 1 p.m.
As roads quickly became treacherous, many local families stayed home and took to their yards to enjoy the winter wonderland.
Lauren Schoonover Preston, of Canton, and her children hit the snow with a schedule of sled riding, climbing trees and making snow angels before drinking “lots of hot chocolate.”
“We love snow days. It is a time to enjoy the outdoors,” Preston stated. “We are so lucky to live in this area where we have hot summer days and snowy winter wonderland days. I love watching the kids work together to build snow forts or snowmen. Memories in the making.”
The Manning family, of Rome also took advantage of the snow, according to Amanda Manning, who said her daughters Rory and Elena were elated at the opportunity to be outside.
“The girls just love being out in it. They were so excited for the first big snow,” Manning commented. “We have plans to make a big snowman once we have a little bit more snow.”
“Snow days mean the world kind of stops,” she continued. “It makes us slow down. We love spending time together and a big snow storm allows us to do just that.”
Grace Oldroyd, a Gillett resident, explained that her dog Tiny also found great joy in the snow.
“She loves to play fetch because the ball gets buried in the snow and she is not afraid to dip her head down in it to find it,” Oldroyd shared. “I have to wear 100 layers to stay warm, but she could be out there forever.”
Wednesday’s snowstorm also brought a number of emergency situations, as emergency traffic reports logged first responders assisting in a car into a tree crash on the Berwick Turnpike, a snowmobile fire in Ridgebury and a rope rescue of a man stuck on the Wyalusing Rocks in Wyalusing Township that involved Wyalusing, Wysox, North Towanda, Athens and Wilmot fire departments and lasted more than four hours, among other incidents.
As of deadline on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Binghamton stated that the area’s Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. today and that total snow accumulations are expected to reach 12 to 20 inches.
