Its Wright honored by Troy School District

David Wright, his grandson Matthew Jr., daughter-in-law Shauna, and son Matthew were honored for their commitment to Troy Area School District.

 Photo provided

TROY - For over 65 years Its Wright has been a pillar of its community, and at the recent Troy school board meeting it was honored for its dedication to that community.

Its Wright has been transporting students in the Troy area since Mr. and Mrs. Wright started busing students to the Wells Ungraded School. They would later transport students to the Mosherville School and, finally, to Troy.