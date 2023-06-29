Its Wright honored by Troy School District

TROY - For over 65 years Its Wright has been a pillar of its community, and at the recent Troy school board meeting it was honored for its dedication to that community.
Its Wright has been transporting students in the Troy area since Mr. and Mrs. Wright started busing students to the Wells Ungraded School. They would later transport students to the Mosherville School and, finally, to Troy.
The Wright family has been a huge part of the Mosherville community beyond driving bus. They’ve also worked at the Big Elm Fire Department and volunteered at the Wells Jackson Lions Club.
Dave Wright has also always been willing to step up and help with weather checks on road conditions and offering spare buses when needed.
Members of the Wright family were thanked at the meeting by the school board and superintendent. To honor the Dave Wright’s service a seat in the auditorium will be dedicated to him.
